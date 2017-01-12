Collective Action On Food Waste Saves Hospitality & Food Service Sector £67 Million Over Three Year Period

An impressive £67 million has been saved by UK businesses involved in the Hospitality and Food Service Agreement (HaFSA) over 3 years

The announcement comes as part of the final report of achievements by signatories to the voluntary agreement, developed and managed by WRAP on behalf of UK governments.

Key Points:

Food and packaging waste reduced by 11%, exceeding the 5% target

24,000 tonnes of food saved from being thrown away, worth £67 million

Redistribution of surplus food doubled to 760 tonnes (=1.5 million meals)

Recycling rates increased from 42% to 56%

There were two targets under the HaFSA, which were owned by WRAP and collectively delivered by signatories:

Prevention target: To reduce food and associated packaging waste arising by 5% by the end of 2015. This was against the 2012 baseline and was measured by CO2e emissions saved.

Waste Management target: Increase the overall rate of food and packaging waste recycled and sent to anaerobic digestion or composted to at least 70% by the end of 2015.

The results show that HaFSA signatories were particularly successful in reducing food and packaging waste for their sector, exceeding the 5% target and achieving an 11% reduction against the baseline *. The final year reduction in waste arising was 31,000 tonnes lower than the baseline, the equivalent of 80,000 tonnes less CO2e.

Food waste prevention activities have saved an estimated 24,000 tonnes of food from being thrown away cumulatively over the three years of HaFSA, the equivalent to 48 million meals with a value to businesses of £67 million.

Redistribution of surplus food has also doubled during the agreement to 760 tonnes, equivalent to 1.5 million meals.

This target was delivered through a number of actions, including the creation of a food waste prevention working group and the development and delivery of training.

Working with signatories to monitor and measure food waste to highlight the cost of waste was fundamental in driving forward changes to improve operational efficiency, save money and raise customer satisfaction. Best practice guidance was also produced for the sector.

The second HaFSA target centred on improving overall waste management, with signatories working to increase the combined rate of food and packaging waste recycled, sent to anaerobic digestion or composted to at least 70% for their sector.

Significant improvements in both food and packaging recycling streams for their sector led to an increase of one third on the baseline year and a final result of 56% (up from 42%).

This increase was possible through a number of actions including the creation of a waste management working group.

Best practice guidance was also produced for the sector, and technical support offered to businesses to review existing waste management services and assist in developing new schemes through contract clauses for food waste and recycling collections.

A contributing factor to not fully meeting the ambitious target was the length of time required to implement new contracts and incorporate food waste collections. While good progress has been made, having the time to put processes into place was the limiting factor to what was possible within the lifetime of HaFSA.

Steve Creed, Director Business Programmes, “I am delighted with the achievements of the HaFSA signatories who made amazing progress. The sector has taken huge strides implementing measures to prevent food waste and realised individual and sector wide benefits. While it’s disappointing not to have met the waste management target in full, big improvements have been made. To see food waste recycling increase by more than half and packaging recycling at nearly 70% for signatories is very impressive. And nearly 100,000 tonnes of food and packaging waste has moved up the waste hierarchy to recycling.”

“The HaFSA has proven to be a catalyst for industry, providing the motivation and inspiration to help big changes happen in the way the sector does business, and saving it money at the same time. The next step is to build on this good work with Courtauld 2025 and have more businesses working in collaboration to make resource efficiency central to how our supply chain operates, from farm to fork.”

The ambitious ten-year Courtauld Commitment 2025 aims to cut waste and greenhouse gas emissions associated with food and drink in the UK by at least one-fifth per capita, and reduce the impact of water use with cumulative savings of around £20 billion. It is creating partnerships across the entire food supply chain and a number of HaFSA signatories are already engaged in working groups, piloting an approach to help the sector monitor and measure surplus food, expected to be rolled out in 2017.

For Northern Ireland, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Minister Michelle McIlveen said, “I welcome the achievements of this important voluntary agreement. It reflects the commitment and hard work by signatories and supporters to prevent food from being wasted and to better manage resources in business. In particular, Northern Ireland signatories, City Hotel Derry and Andras House are to be congratulated on their achievements and dedication to this Agreement. Many of the HaFSA signatories have operations in Northern Ireland and together they’re helping our drive to reduce waste, become more resource efficient, and live more sustainably.”

The Welsh Government is one of the signatories of the HaFS Agreement. Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, said, “We fully support this initiative and I am encouraged by the good progress made as a result of the Agreement. In Wales, cutting down on the amount of food we unnecessarily dispose of is identified as a key priority in our waste strategy, Towards Zero Waste, and contributes to the goals of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.”

“We are encouraged by the progress made with the UK’s national food service providers and in particular in Wales, within the education and health sectors and with the smaller tourism businesses as evidenced by the case studies.”