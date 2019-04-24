Comedian Joe Lycett Forces Uber Eats To Review Food Safety

Comedian Joe Lycett has highlighted how easy it is to set-up and serve food from the Uber Eats app. Featuring on his new show ‘Got Your Back.’ Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat have been accused of listing restaurants with a zero hygiene rating on its food service. The company’s Uber Eats app arranges the delivery of takeaways to homes. But it’s claimed that one in five eateries with a zero rating in London was featured on the company’s website in January.

Uber Eats told the Channel 4 show: ‘We are working with the FSA to review our processes and better signpost food hygiene ratings.’

An Uber spokeswoman said: ‘Uber Eats takes food safety very seriously. All restaurants who partner with Uber Eats must comply with UK food safety laws and regulations, which includes being registered with their local authority. It is also a requirement that all restaurant partners must hold, or be in the process of obtaining, a Food Hygiene Rating of 2 or above to be on the Uber Eats app.

‘If any restaurant is found to have fallen to a zero rating we take immediate action to restrict their access to the app. As a result of the serious issue brought to our attention by Joe Lycett, we are actively working in consultation with the FSA to review our food safety processes. We aim to better signpost food hygiene ratings on the app and prevent this issue from happening again.’

Uber Technologies Inc. requires restaurants to have an FSA rating of two or higher when they first sign up. “If we’re made aware a restaurant’s rating has fallen below this threshold, we will investigate and take the necessary action,” Uber said in an emailed statement.

The exact failings of each restaurant are not disclosed. A score of zero means that urgent improvement is needed. Those with such a low rating are also likely to have a history of serious problems, according an FSA spokeswoman.

In England it is optional for a restaurant to display an FSA rating at its physical location. Instead, all ratings are available on the FSA’s website. When ordering food from Deliveroo and Uber Eats, the apps provide no mention of the ratings. Deliveroo does offer a user-generated rating, consisting of a smiley face and a percentage. Almost all the restaurants on Deliveroo’s app with a zero FSA rating were rated above 80 percent.