Comenda F4EHR Dish Washer: Compact Footprint, Big Load, Great Value

The latest version of Comenda’s F4EHR front loader dish washer combines advanced features with a budget-friendly price. While its footprint is the same as the smaller F3E units, it also has an extra high door, with 400mm clearance, so it can accept bigger dishes and larger loads.

With list prices starting at just £4,007, the F4EHR is ideal for buyers looking for a reliable undercounter machine on a budget. Manufactured by Comenda in Italy, it is marketed in the UK by Hubbard Systems, which backs the machines with an unrivalled customer support package.

The F4EHR accepts 500mm x 500mm racks and has a theoretical capacity of up to 60 racks per hour. The QHS (Quick Heating System) cuts heat up times and optimises water consumption, while the Dynamic filter system ensures that wash water is kept clean and dishes are washed efficiently.

Four wash cycles mean that operators can choose the type of wash they need, from light to heavy soiling. For lightly soiled dishes, the Eco wash cycle will clean hygienically whilst saving on water, energy and chemical consumption. At the other end of the scale, for really dirty crocks, the fourth cycle completely drains the tank water at the end of the wash.

The F4EHR is sold with a comprehensive 24 month parts and labour warranty.

Hubbard Systems is the UK distributor for Comenda ware washers, which are available via dealers nationwide. For more information on the full range of Comenda machines, and details of local stockists, freephone Hubbard Systems on 0800 616559, call 01473 350045 email sales@hubbardsystems.co.uk or visit www.comenda.co.uk