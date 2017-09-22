Commercial BBQ Smokers are Your One Stop Shop for All Things Smoke & BBQ

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: Admin in Products & Services September 22, 2017

We supply Southern Pride wood smokers, Blackwood bbq  low and slow Hickory grills,  and Asoda wood burning robata grills, together with a full range of woods, rubs and sauces.

We are here to help develop your ideas into a working profitable concept and offer full product training in our bbq cook school. Add bbq to your menu for big taste and big profits.
Our bbq equipment has been handpicked in  leading restaurants and smokehouses throughout the UK.  levis Roots Caribbean smokehouse, Hickories, Blues kitchen Shoreditch, Temper, plus many more.

Book your free bbq demonstration today. call 0161 684 4377, see us on stand GM48 at the Restaurant Show, or email sales@commercialbbqsmokers.co.uk
or website www.commercialbbqsmokers.co.uk

