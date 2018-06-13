Commercial Kitchen Show Innovation Challenge Awards 2018 Announced

New innovations by Adande Refrigeration, Carpigiani UK, Synergy Grill, Trak, and Unox UK scored top marks with the judges at Commercial Kitchen today. All five were awarded Gold in the show’s prestigious Innovation Challenge Awards, which recognises the best new catering equipment and kitchen tech of the year.

Ten finalists (chosen by popular visitor vote yesterday from 25 entries this year) took turns to impress the judges in the live pitching session this morning.

The full results also saw two companies receive silver awards and three take home the bronze.

The results

Gold:

Adande Refrigeration: Aircell Sarma Grab & Go Cabinet

Carpigiani UK: Freeze&Go

Synergy Grill: Synergy Grill Mark 2

Trak: Hot and Cold Display Unit

Unox UK: EVEREO by Unox

Silver:

Environmental Products & Services: FilterShield FS1500

General Catering: ROG Grill

Bronze:

Retigo: Hold-o-mat

Shepherd Filters UK: Shepherd Filters

Target Catering Equipment: Target Bespoke Induction Range

This year’s judges included Mark Teed, food strategy & implementation manager at Star Pubs; Antony Bennett, head of food at Loungers, Sarah Fryer, purchasing manager at Greene King; Craig Brookfield, kitchen design & equipment manager at Greene King; Abby Hughes, group food & beverage director at Kew Green Hotels; Jack Sharkey, MD of Vision Commercial Kitchens; Tyron Stephens-Smith, project & creative director at TAG; Philip Shelley, immediate past national chair of the Hospital Caterers Association; Roger Denton, national secretary of NACC; and Andy Jones, chair of PS100 & MD of AJAssociates.