Compass Group UK & Ireland Graduates Take On Challenges To Raise Over £20,000 For Charity

Determined graduates from across Compass Group UK & Ireland, the UK’s largest food and support services firm, have completed grueling tasks from bungee jumping, to undertaking the Three Peaks challenge to raise more than £20,000 for charity.

The 2015 intake of graduates from across the business were separated into six groups for the £400 to £4k challenge. Each group was given £400 and set the task of making it into £4,000 for charity through planning, organising and executing their own projects within a year. Altogether, the 30 graduates managed to raise an impressive £20,636.

Kirsty Harris, Early Careers Coordinator at Compass Group UK & Ireland who is part of the graduate scheme, was part of a team that worked with 2nd Chance UK, a specialist ‘education to employment’ charity which supports unemployed 18-24 year olds into work.

Kirsty’s team worked with 20 2nd Chance associates, to provide an opportunity to gain experience working in a professional kitchen as they took on various roles including kitchen assistants and waiters as part of the “Secret Kitchen” pop-up restaurant series. Together, the team of graduates and 2nd Chance associates launched three pop-up restaurants between April and June, raising over £7k.

Kirsty Harris said: “It was great to be able to create these events from scratch, and our third and final event on HMS Belfast was truly breath-taking. Not only did we raise money, but we were able to give 2nd Chance students working on the event the opportunity to gain some hands on workplace experience.

“This was a great part of our graduate scheme, we have all learnt so much and it’s been extremely rewarding.”

Other exciting challenges that the graduates took part in include a team completing the Three Peaks Challenge raising over £1,800 and another group took on The Wolf Run which raised over £1,200. Various charities benefitted from the project including Duchenne UK, Cancer Research UK and 2nd Chance UK.

Gary Nice, Early Careers and Graduate Programme Manager, said: “I am so proud of our graduates and what an amazing achievement to have raised over £20,000 for a number of different charities.