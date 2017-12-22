We are delighted to introduce ourselves, Connor Innovations a family partnership based in South East Cornwall.

We conceive, design and manufacture trolleys and manual handling equipment and various other metal products for niche markets.

Trolleys for beer kegs and casks (barrels) – all sizes from 30 litres to 36 gallons – used in beer cellars, bars, pubs and clubs and by inside/outside caterers, night clubs, restaurants, hotels, and breweries large and small throughout the UK.

Our equipment provides the quickest, safest and easiest way to move 9 gallon (Firkin) casks and 11 gallon (50 litre) kegs. Simply hook the trolley over the rim of the keg – anywhere around the rim will do – pull back on the handle to topple the keg onto the wheels – then wheel away. For use when steps, kerbs or rough ground are involved – hook the trolley over the rim at the handhold – then lock the latch.

“Simple, yet brilliant!! – Well done.”

Mr N Turner, Royal Oak, Corsham

“The trolley is brilliant, saving me a lot of hassle and backache. I would certainly recommend it to anyone.”

Mr Bill Turner, Oswestry Combined Ex-Servicemen’s Club ‘Great innovation!’

“What a godsend this trolley has been to our bar stewardess.”

Mrs H R Wallace, Norwich Prison Officers’ Social Club