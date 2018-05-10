Consort Claudgen Introduces 3kW Fan Heaters to Their Electronic 7-day Timer Range

The WMH3E Chelsea and HE6137E Flowzone fan heaters are the latest addition to Consort’s Electronic 7-day Timer range. Both heaters have a digital control panel with easy-to-read display and four large control buttons with audible and tactile feedback. They are robust to suit demanding environments and are quiet in operation.

The Chelsea’s stunning curved fascia is lacquered aluminium allowing its good looks to be easily maintained whilst the Flowzone is compact making them the perfect choice where space is limited. The heaters offer 6 heating periods per day, 7 days a week and have an optional open/close window detection feature which reacts intelligently to a sudden temperature change in the area or room. They are also easy to operate and can set comfort and setback temperatures which helps reduces the overall energy consumption.

The Electronic 7-day Timer range is suitable for many applications such as hotels, offices, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, laundries and conservatories. It includes low surface temperature heaters which are designed to suit environments with vulnerable people such as children and elderly residents; therefore ideal for schools, nurseries, retirement homes, hospitals and anywhere where safety is paramount.

For more details, visit www.consortepl.com or contact Sales at 01646 692172.