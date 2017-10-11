Consort Claudgen Launches Ideal Heating System For Hotels

Consort’s RXLC Landlord Control Heating System is designed for hotels, B&Bs or anywhere where a central control unit controls the temperature of all heaters in a building or rooms. It consists of an MRXLC controller and one or more CRXLC controllers connected to Consort’s RX heaters. The MRXLC can control any number of CRXLC depending on the building construction. It sets the same 7-day programme with 6 time settings per day for all CRXLC controllers. Room occupants can temporarily adjust the room temperature on the CRXLC for a predetermined length of time before the CRXLC reverts to the programmed temperature.

With ever increasing energy bills, the RXLC system is vital for owners or operators wanting greater control over their heating system and costs whilst providing their guests flexibility to enjoy a comfortable temperature during their stay.

For more details, visit www.consortepl.com or call Sales at 01646 692172.