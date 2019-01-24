Cornish Pub Awarded £50,000 Coastal Revival Grant

A derelict Cornish Pub, reputed to be one of the oldest pubs in Cawsand, which was destroyed by fire six years ago, has just been awarded a government grant of £50,000 to help restore it to its former glory

The Grade II Old Ship Inn was purchased under community ownership last year after over 300 people invested almost £140,000 in a project to restore it, driven by The Peninsula Trust, an independent community co-operative based in Millbrook on the Rame Peninsula. The local community who purchased the Old Ship Inn intend to work closely with local historians and the heritage specialists to understand the remains and to retain and show as much of the original fabric as possible.

The grant is one of 23 coastal projects to receive a share of the almost £1 million Coastal Revival Fund. The Fund provides grants to coastal heritage sites to fund repairs, restoration and bring economic growth to coastal communities.

It also supports large scale projects which are important to local communities but have not yet reached their full economic potential or are facing neglect.

Coastal communities minister Jake Berry said “I’m proud to support these 23 magnificent projects, from Ryde to Runcorn, with investment from the government’s coastal revival fund. Putting heritage at the heart of our coastal towns is an important way of attracting visitors and boosting our local economies. We are determined to save these historic landmarks for the benefit and enjoyment of future generations while delivering on our promise to invest over a quarter of a billion pounds into the great British coast by 2020 “

Built in the 18th century, the pub received visitors such as Admiral Lord Nelson and singer Gracie Fields, who purchased a property in the village in the 1930s.