“Cost Pressures” Lead To Job Cuts At Greene King

Pub business and brewer Greene King has announced a restructure that it will lead to about 100 job losses in the face of “considerable cost pressures”, and is expected to affect about 60 roles based in Greene King’s Bury St Edmunds headquarters and 40 in Burton upon Trent.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The industry in which we operate is facing considerable cost pressures and we are not immune.

“We need to focus on supporting our pubs and believe the proposed structure will deliver a simpler, more effective way of working and at the same time reduce costs.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary to ensure that Greene King is sustainable and fit for the future.”

Last month Greene King reported a 11.2% drop in adjusted pre-tax profits.

The brewer and pub company saw revenue fall 1.8% year on year to £2.1b with adjusted pre-tax profits of £243m for the 52 weeks to 29 April 2018.

Pub company like-for-like sales fell by 1.2%.