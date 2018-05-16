Cost Pressures Risk Sector Job Creation, Warns UKHospitality

UKHospitality has warned the Government that taxation and regulatory pressures risk undoing the good work and job creation carried out by the hospitality sector since 2008.

The warning follows the publication of data by the Office for National Statistics that shows 31,000 fewer jobs compared to same period last year. The data highlights a 3rd consecutive quarter of contraction in jobs numbers and 92,000 fewer jobs compared to peak of Q2 2017.

Despite this, the number of jobs in the sector is still nearly 400,000 more than at the end of 2008.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The hospitality sector has done a fantastic job at creating opportunities, revitalising high streets and stimulating growth since the financial crisis. The sector has been a major driver of employment, creating 1 in 7 of all new jobs despite increasing cost pressures and legislative restrictions.

“The new data from the ONS suggests that these cost pressures are becoming too much for some employers and, consequently, we are looking at a reduction in the number of jobs compared to last year. It also seems no coincidence that the reduction in jobs should follow so closely from the disastrous business rates revaluation that has heaped more pressure on venues.

“We have been vocal and persistent in our message to the Government that if businesses continue to face spiralling taxes, they will struggle to invest and grow and, ultimately, jobs will be at risk.

“The sector is still in a very strong position and has an opportunity to continue creating jobs and revitalising communities around the UK, but only if exorbitant and destructive costs are tackled by the Government.”