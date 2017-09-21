Cotton Is King

There’s a growing desire for higher quality linen and cotton products throughout the Hotel industry. King of Cotton is keen to meet that demand.

Among the latest arrivals at King of Cotton is the Superior towelling range, exclusive to King of Cotton, available in superb range of colours including silver, honey and charcoal.

Manufactured in Portugal with a superior weight of 700grams per square metre from the finest 100% cotton long staple yarn. One of the best towels money can buy. It’s soft, fluffy and very absorbent. Another range of towels that have been popular for a while is the 650gsm natural combed cotton towel in pure white. Being a combed cotton means all the impurities are removed, that’s up to 24% of what would remain in an ordinary towel. Unsurprisingly they have a very thick, soft pile, they are also very robust and can withstand heavy washing.

Historically King of Cotton has championed quality materials with minimal styling, concentrating on classic white with pure quality being the order of the day. The Hotel Superior 400 thread sateen bed linen continues the tradition as part of the extensive hotel range. Used by 5-star Hoteliers because of its easy-care finish, exceptional lustre and ability to wash extremely well, maintaining its superb feel for years to come.

As a trade supplier King of Cotton’s prices are highly competitive, anyone in the business of hospitality can register as a trade customer and enjoy additional discounts.