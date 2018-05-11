Craft Guild Announces Graduate Awards Semi-Finalists For 2018

The Craft Guild of Chefs has announced the 26 young chefs going through to its 2018 Graduate Awards semi-finals.

Open to chefs aged 23 and under, the Kitchen and Pastry Graduate examinations were founded by Craft Guild Vice-President, Steve Munkley, in 2002, to test and improve the skills young chefs learn at college and in their early careers, and take them to the next level.

This year’s kitchen heats will take place 23 May at Sheffield College and Westminster Kingsway, and the pastry heat on 25 May at the University of West London.

The semi-finalists are as below:

2018 Kitchen Graduate Award semi-finalists

Chor Fai Shek, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Bronwen Jenkins, Royal Garden Hotel

Josh Mcgeoghan, Colettes at The Grove

Adam Nevin, Alyn Williams at the Westbury

Faye Natalie De Souza, Restaurant Associates at Deloitte

Opeoluwa Odutayo, Launceston Place

Charlie Watts, Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa

Miguel Pinto, Hotel Café Royal

Zachary Hermon, Dormy House

Theodore Selby, Hide Above 85 Piccadilly

Isabel Wallace-Hadrill, Coutts Bank

Jordon Powell, 1877 Restaurant – Wotton House Hotel

Ashleigh Sheppard, Stoke by Nayland Hotel Golf and Spa

Christina Welz, Hambleton Hall Hotel

George Birtwell, TRUEfoods

Alice Roger, The Vineyard

Ben Cowley, Simpsons Restaurant

Robert Hartley, The Anchor Ripley

Lewis Dobson, Radmoor Restaurant

2018 Pastry Graduate Award semi-finalists

Evie Mae Moore, Shangri-La Hotel At The Shard

Ieuan Davies, Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa

Emile Druart, The Vineyard

Matthew Kieran Ross, The Milton Brasserie

Laura Aylott, The Thatchers Arms

Emma Lawson, Northcote Manor

Sofia Kamenova Petrova, Ham Yard Hotel

Munkley said: “Each year we look at how we can develop and grow the Graduate Awards. Since the introduction of our mentor day – (the Craft Guild has introduced a two-day mentor experience for 2018, where finalists will learn from industry experts while developing their skills ahead of the final exam) – we’ve seen a higher level of skill at the final exam, and that’s one of the reasons we have extended the event.

“Those who get to the final will be transported from London to Cadbury Court in Somerset, and be part of a memorable culinary experience with the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge in preparation for the final exam.

“But before that stage, they must impress our examiners in the north and south heats. Only the best chefs will get to sit the final exam, so I recommend all chefs put the work in now.

“Those who stand out each year are the chefs who show classic skills, determination, a passion for food and a drive to succeed.”

You can follow all the action from the Graduate Awards 2018 on social media by following #CGCGradAwards.