Cry God for Harry, England – and Peeks!

One of the country’s leading party supply companies is hanging out the bunting after the announcement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s looming nuptials.

Peeks, based in Christchurch, Dorset, said that nothing galvanises the country like football world cups and major Royal occasions.

As soon as Nick Peek, MD of the long-standing family business, heard rumours of the engagement he started planning for the wedding.

He anticipates huge interest in the occasion, as there was with Prince William’s marriage, the Queen’s 90th birthday and the Jubilee.

The popular prince, 33, has had a whirlwind romance with the American actress, 36, breaking hearts of hopeful would-be princesses across the land.

Peeks is now preparing for the wedding of the year that will attract huge interest from around the globe.

Nick Peek said: “We’ve been selling party-ware for Royal occasions for more than 70 years.

“People in this country still love to celebrate them as we have seen with recent events including the Jubilee and the Queen’s birthday.

“It’s an excuse to have a party and it gives people something celebrate and look forward to. And it really helps our business and will probably give a boost to the nation’s economy.

“As soon as we heard rumours that Prince Harry might have popped the question we started to prepare for it.

“We will have miles and miles of bunting, hats, table-ware, flags and everything red, white and blue.

“The wedding is also at a great time of year because it’s before the world cup in the summer and the busy run-up to Christmas.

“We sell to pub and hotel chains as well as the public and we’ve already taken calls about whether we’ll have stock.”