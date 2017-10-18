Cumbrian Accommodation Recognised Nationally For Outstanding Customer Service

Five accommodation providers across the county have been nationally recognised by Visit England for providing outstanding customer service.

Yewfield in Hawkshead, Lyzzick Hall Hotel in Keswick, The Homestead Lodge in Windermere, Blencowe Hall in Allonby and Brambleside in Ambleside all received VisitEngland’s ROSE (Recognition of Service Excellence) Award for 2017 at the Independent Hotel Show in London yesterday.

The ROSE award is designed to showcase those establishments that provide the warmest of welcome and where the owners, managers and staff really know how to delight their customers, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation.

The winners were nominated by VisitEngland quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.

Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh said: “It’s brilliant to see so many tourism businesses being recognised for quality accommodation and customer service in Cumbria, it’s this dedication that makes Cumbria a world-class destination to both domestic and international visitors.

“In 2016, more than 45 million people visited Cumbria and its businesses providing the best customer experience combined with our unique landscape and quality attractions that interest this number of visitors.”