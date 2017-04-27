Customers Vote for Solberge Hall as the Hotel of Yorkshire’s Choice

Solberge Hall, the Northallerton-based hotel that was acquired by the Classic Lodges group in 2015, has been voted as the number one hotel for Customer Service by the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2017, beating 19 other businesses to the top spot.

The award extends Classic Lodges success in this category at the Awards, and it follows sister hotel – the North Yorkshire Moors-based Grinkle Park – which won the same accolade in 2016.

Solberge Hall was one of 20 businesses featured in its category, and the Award is particularly impressive since it is voted for by the general public rather than a panel of judges. In winning its category, the Hotel received the largest number of public votes. This year saw 266,403 voter registrations for the Awards, a record amount and an increase from the 88,000 registrations in 2016.

Joanne Maltby, Co-Founder of the Yorkshire Choice Awards, says the Awards are a testament to the inspirational businesses throughout Yorkshire: “Our aim is to highlight the amazing work, commitment and passion businesses and individuals put into what they do on a day-to-day basis, and Solberge Hall is a credit to Yorkshire.”

General Manager of Solberge Hall, James Thompson, says the award re-affirms that the local reputation of the hotel is growing all the time: “This is a fantastic achievement for everyone that works at the hotel,” he says. “The award confirms our belief in going above and beyond to make sure every guest is treated in exemplary fashion.”