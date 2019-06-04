Cut the Queue!

Brands are losing revenue and reservations because guests and customers are frustrated by queues. In research it’s revealed that 61% of customers don’t visit a venue more often because of queues to be served or to pay.

Today’s digital-savvy consumers now demand a convenient, efficient and fast service, whether that’s in a canteen, quick-service restaurant or at the reservation desk of a hotel. Using mobile apps in day-to-day life means they expect this same availability of smart technology everywhere they go.

48% of consumers said they want to be able to place a food order using a phone app, and out of six various payment options including the use of Apply Pay, consumers chose the flexibility and ease of a kiosk to scan and pay for items.

From a hotel perspective, alternative industry research has shown that mobile apps to access hotel services is more popular than ever, with their use up from 35% in 2016 to 40% in 2018 and the use of mobile devices as room keys up to 17% from 6%.

Standalone apps however are not going to solve customer and guest frustrations alone. Seamlessly integrating apps into till points, kiosks and even online log-in, can ensure a consistent and personalised experience.

