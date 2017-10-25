CUTBEERTAX – CLH News Urges You To Join The Campaign

CLH News is throwing its weight behind the BBPA campaign for a cut in beer tax.

The BBPA’s campaign website – cutbeertax.co.uk – highlights the huge, 39 per cent tax rise that beer drinkers have endured over the past ten years, and direct customers to write to their MP on the issue. The BBPA says this will help to drive support for the campaign for a penny cut in beer tax in the upcoming Budget on 22nd November.

CLH News is joining the campaign by encouraging our readers to download and print the poster available below and display it for your customers.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments: “Let’s encourage beer drinkers to write to their MP voicing their concern about yet another, planned tax rise in the Budget on 22nd November.”

John O’Connell, Chief Executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, adds:

“UK beer duty is already three times the EU average. We’ve already had a four per cent rise this year, and with current economic uncertainty, pubs, their workforce, and their customers simply can’t afford another tax increase.”