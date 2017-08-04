Daloon Foods Win Food Service Silver Award – Best New Meat-Free/Vegetarian Product for Bidfood Sweet Potato Falafel Bites

Launched in October 2016, this product was launched with national availability, picking up on the potential growth of Street Food, a key out of home consumer trend. It was supported with a special feature on the Bidfood website and Market Place magazine with sales continuing to go from strength to strength ever since.

Main ingredients include the very ‘on trend’ sweet potato and chickpeas, combined with a blend of herbs and spices for that all important authentic taste. Versatility of preparation was also important, being suitable for oven and deep fry.

IZICO Food Group, owners of Daloon Foods, has strengthened its UK team to focus on adding value to its Food Service operation through both Private Label and Branded solutions.

Ant Durrant, Marketing and Innovation Controller commented, ‘We are delighted as a new team to be working so creatively with our customer partners, bringing really successful innovation to market. This is the third award this year to date that we have been associated with and we are really looking forward to our next round of development as it goes to market in the Autumn.’

