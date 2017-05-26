Darts Competition Reaches Out to Pubgoers on useyourlocal.com

Digital platform for pubs and bars useyourlocal.com is partnering with the Worthington’s Darts Champion of Champions 2017 competition to drive footfall into the pubs and clubs hosting heats during June and July.

Every one of the 256 heats will be published on the individual pub’s page on the useyourlocal.com website, which reaches 400,000 pubgoers every month. In addition, useyourlocal.com will generate automatic notifications to their 20,000 subscribers about heats taking place in their area, to encourage them to watch them in their local. All the participating pubs are also listed on one page at https://www.useyourlocal.com/publist/1302/ making it easy for people to find somewhere near them taking part.

The contest, sponsored by Molson Coors and Red Dragon Darts, will see thousands of players stepping up to the oche, with the winner from each heat going through to the grand final in Cardiff on 26 August, to play against some of the best-known names in darts and pick up a share of the £20,000 prize money.

Stuart Mills, founder and managing director of useyourlocal.com said, “useyourlocal.com is all about celebrating pubs and giving people reasons to visit them more often. Darts is the ultimate pub sport, so we’re happy to be partnering with this great competition and bringing it to a wider audience.

“We know from our research that a growing number of pubgoers want a ‘one stop shop’ where they can see everything that’s going on in pubs near them, rather than trawling individual pub websites, so these customers will be able to find out easily about the Worthington’s Champion of Champions fixtures.

“Our research also showed that three-quarters of respondents would go to the pub more often if they received relevant, tempting information from a single trusted source. So our targeted notifications alerting consumers to events near them have a real impact on footfall.”

Simon Hall, head of marketing at Red Dragon Darts said, “Promoting the Worthington’s Champion of Champions through useyourlocal.com is an incredibly easy and very powerful way for us to spread awareness and encourage participation among a huge population of pubgoers.

“We are delighted that the pubs and clubs taking part in our competition are getting this additional marketing boost to ensure that the heats they host are successful, well-attended, lively events – the very best of darts in the pub.”