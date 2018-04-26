Date revealed for 15th Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Annual Ball

The date of the 15th Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Annual Ball has been confirmed.

It will take place at The Principal Manchester on Friday, October 26 2018 – with more than 600 people from the region’s hospitality industry expected to attend.

Last year’s event raised over £30,000 for MHA’s chosen charities.

Hospitality Action received £16,000 with the same amount equally split between causes including Mustard Tree, The Springboard Charity and Wood Street Mission.

MHA Chair Adrian Ellis expects this year’s ball to be bigger and better than ever.

He said: “It’s no secret that the MHA Ball has become a fixture in the calendar for anyone who works in the hospitality sector in Greater Manchester.

“While we will again be looking to raise funds for some of the many worthy charities based within the city region, we will also be recognising and rewarding hard-working individuals working in what is very much a growing and thriving hospitality sector.”

There are currently more than 22,000 hotel bedrooms in the Greater Manchester area and 9,000 bedrooms in Manchester city centre – with more hotels set to bolster numbers further when they open over the next 12 months.

“Manchester is a thriving city that attracts visitors from around the world,” said Adrian, who is also General Manager of The Lowry Hotel.

“Those working in the hospitality sector work tirelessly to ensure visitors to Manchester have the best possible experience they can. That’s why it’s important that we continue to run the MHA Ball – to recognise the unsung heroes who make the hospitality sector here tick.

“We’re already looking forward to the 15th MHA Annual Ball and would like to once again thank The Principal for hosting the event.”