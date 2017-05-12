Dawson MMP Ltd – Brand Repositioning And Orderly Closure: A Statement From Falcon Foodservice Equipment

Ali Group SpA recently announced the intention to reposition the UK distribution of the brands currently sold via Dawson MMP Ltd. A key part of this arrangement will see the Lainox combination oven appliances transferring to Falcon.

Falcon is working closely with Dawson MMP and the Lainox factory team throughout the transfer process to ensure that robust and effective sales service and spares support arrangements continue.

Falcon has sold a Lainox-based combination oven under the Falcon brand for several years now and the company is therefore conversant with the elements of the Lainox product offering. Undoubtedly this is an opportunity for us to build on our growing sales and also build on the work Dawson has done to build the Lainox brand here in the UK.

Tim Tindle, managing director of Falcon Foodservice Equipment said “The Falcon team is looking forward to working with all Lainox customers. We would like to take this opportunity to assure them of continuation of supply. Lainox combination ovens, parts and detergents, as well as technical and sales support, will be available from ourselves and, together with our sister company Serviceline, we will offer continuation of service for many years to come.”