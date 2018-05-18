Deliveroo To Make Permanent Staff Shareholders

Deliveroo is to make all its employees shareholders in the company. The move will see the majority of the company’s 2,000 staff given share options totalling of almost £10m (circa £5,000 each)

Chief executive and founder, Will Shu, said the share offer was “his way of thanking staff at the company; a way of making sure this truly is our company in every way”.

He added: “Our phenomenal growth and success has been made possible thanks to the hard work, commitment and passion of the people who make this company what it is, and that deserves recognition, which is why I want all employees to be owners in Deliveroo and to have a real stake in the company’s future as we expand and grow.”

The benefit has not been extended to its delivery couriers, however, who generally work on a self-employed, ad-hoc basis. Deliveroo currently relies on around 35,000 couriers to deliver meals to customers across its markets.