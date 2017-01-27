Did You Know… A Broken or Worn Seal Adds to Your Energy Running Costs?

LATEST NEWS
fitasealAt Fita-Seal we provide a nationwide on-site supply & fitting service for replacement Fridge & Freezer door seals. We have a patented technology that allows us to replace nearly every type of seal on the market and will have the seal manufactured and fitted on the same day, at a fixed price!

This is achieved in 3 simple steps; 1) Check and measure the seal, 2) Create the seal on site, in the Fita-Seal van, 3) Fit the seal, 100% correctly fitted every time!

Not only will our service reduce response time but also reduce costs. Typically, Fita-Seal works out up to 40% less than other replacement solutions on the market. On top of all of the above benefits we also do not charge any call out or labour fee’s meaning the price of the seal is all you pay!

Contact Fita-Seal today on 01788 513090 and see how much we can save you!

