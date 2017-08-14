Do You Have The Most Stylish Hospitality Venue In Europe? Awards Launched To Recognise Striking Interior Design

Formerly known as the Hilden Style Awards, the new and improved Vision Style Awards launched on 31st July with 12 new and exciting categories to choose from.

Designed to find the hidden gems in hospitality, Vision Support Services are on the lookout for the most stylish, the most romantic, and the most eco-friendly venues across the continent.

Seeking to recognise and reward the beautiful interiors of independent venues, the Style Awards are now in their fifth year – having undergone a complete overhaul.

Now open to a range of hospitality venues across the whole of the UK and Europe, the textile giant is looking for a place like no other. Could yours be that little slice of heaven they’re looking for?

What’s Changed?

Historically, the Style Awards sat under the Hilden name – not least because of the esteemed reputation and level of trust that the brand holds.

However, Vision, as the overarching custodian of the Hilden, Liddell and Whitakers brands, will now host the Style Awards due to its influence and prominence across the world.

Additionally, with 12 fresh categories to choose from, entrants have more chance than ever before to walk away with a prestigious title.

The categories are:

Most Sumptuous Spa

Dreamiest Bedroom

Europe’s Best Dressed Bed

Most Beautiful Bathroom

Most Intimate Bar

Hottest Hotel

Most Romantic Restaurant

Picture-Perfect B&B or Guest House

Most Innovative New Build of the Year

Eco-Champion of the Year

Plus, an overall Style Winner of the Year will be picked which will be chosen by the panel of eight judges from all the entries received at the end of the competition.

A final category, Greatest Night’s Sleep, is open to anyone to vote for where they experienced their best ever night’s sleep. Vision is looking for past guests who have stayed at independent venues and who really want to shout about their stay! Could your favourite walk away the winner?

How to Enter

Venues are asked to visit the Style Awards webpage at www.visionsupportservices.com/style-awards where they’ll be asked to provide a photo which really sells their luxurious venue. Surprising, striking and spectacular; sell your stylish venue with a maximum of three photos which can be entered using the online form or emailed over to styleawards@visionsupportservices.com.

Judging the Vision Style Awards this year and hoping to shine a light on smaller, independent establishments with ten venues or less are: