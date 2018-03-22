Dormakaba Launched Series of Innovations at Hotelympia

Visitors to Hotelympia, which took place from 5-8th March 2018 at ExCel London, will be among the first in the UK to see a variety of new products from dormakaba – the leading provider of building security and access solutions to the hospitality industry. The stand did feature the company’s latest innovations, which focus on enhancing guest experience as well as streamlining and improving hotel operations.

The new QuantumTM Pixel is dormakaba’s latest Bluetooth + RFID electronic lock – which allows guests to use their mobile device to gain access to their room. Developed to work alongside the company’s SaflokTM and IIcoTM electronic locks, the system combines the hospitality sector’s requirement for elegant and minimalist aesthetics, along with secure and valuable performance.

Also featuring at the exhibition will be BlueSky Access, dormakaba’s cloud-based mobile access key delivery application. Working alongside the company’s SaflokTM and IIcoTM electronic locks, the system combines both security and convenience. Ideal for independent hotels and small chains as no Product Management Software (PMS) integration is needed making implementation even quicker and easier. Guests simply download the BlueSky app onto their iOS or Android phone or tablet to receive a room key on their smart device – granting them access to authorised rooms and other areas of the hotel.

With the capability to be deployed across multiple properties, BlueSky Access offers hotels management teams a flexible and scalable mobile access solution with comprehensive service and support programmes available.

Finally, Hotelympia visitors can gain a useful overview of dormakaba’s new web based AmbienceTM access management software.

