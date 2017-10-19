Double Award Joy For Hotel In Regional Tourism Awards

Double Award Joy For Hotel In Regional Tourism AwardsA North-West based hotel has been announced as a finalist in two categories at the coveted tourism awards for its region.

Best Western Plus Samlesbury Hotel has been shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards; Large Hotel of the Year and Business Tourism Provider of the Year.

The hotel, which is part of hotel group Squire Hotels but became a badged hotel as Best Western Plus in 2016, will now compete against multiple venues within the Lancashire area in the judging stage which will see its senior management team attend rigorous interviews where they will be expected to justify why the hotel should win the awards.

Jodi Masterson, director of operations for Squire Hotels said: “It’s fantastic news that the hotel has been shortlisted in not one but two categories for such prestigious awards.

“It is a great achievement and one that we are very proud of which proves our standing within the area and industry in which the hotel operates.

“The awards are an important event within the region’s calendar and to even be recognised as a finalist is a true testament to the high-level of customer service delivered by all our staff members at the hotel and the hard work that goes into ensuring we’re a key player within the Lancashire region as tourism and ‘staycations’ continue to grow each year.”

The Lancashire Tourism Awards, which is now in its 14th years, will see all winners in each category have the opportunity to represent Lancashire in the 2018 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Ruth Connor, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “The response to this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards has been outstanding.

“Those who have reached this stage of the competition are to be congratulated, as applications increase each year and the field of competition grows. We wish all the finalists the very best of luck and look forward to sharing their success.”

Winners will be announced at a black tie evening awards ceremony held in the Ballroom at Blackpool Tower on Thursday, November 9.