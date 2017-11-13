Double Award Win for Washingborough Hall Hotel

Staff at Washingborough Hall near Lincoln are celebrating after winning not one but two awards at the Taste of Excellence Food & Drink Awards 2017.

The country house hotel, which just last month won the East of England category in the Best Loved Hotel Awards, was named Wedding Venue of the Year for the third year running while Head Chef Mark Cheseldine was awarded the coveted title of Chef of the Year.

Owner Edward Herring said the hotel’s success is down to the hard-working staff who always go above and beyond to make sure their guests have a memorable experience.

“We are delighted to have won Wedding Venue of the Year for the third consecutive year as our team works tirelessly to make sure every couple’s big day is the best it possibly can be,” said Edward.

“Nothing is too much trouble and our dedicated Director of Romance Amy Thorne meticulously plans every detail. Similarly, our Head Chef Mark Cheseldine is passionate about what he does and creates delicious dishes using only the finest local ingredients.

“While it is fantastic to win these awards we never lose sight of the people who work behind the to scenes to ensure visitors to the hotel and restaurant have the best possible experience. We would like to say a big thank you to them.”

To win Chef of the Year Mark had to go through a rigorous judging process. Along with the other four finalists, he had to prepare a three-course dinner for a panel of judges including TV chef Rachel Green, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Life Magazine Caroline Bingham, Commercial Director at Freshtime Fiona Frossell, Commandant Peter Squires and SAC (Senior Aircraft) Georgia Lane at RAF Cranwell on 17th October.

Mark said: “This is the first time I have entered the awards and I was up against some really stiff competition so to have won is a real honour.

“I was happy with the menu I prepared for the judges, but I am my own worst critic and always think I could have done better so I was really surprised on the night when they read out my name!

“I was so happy – not just for me but for the whole team. We’re lucky at Washingborough Hall to have such a talented bunch of people and certainly some of the best chefs I’ve ever worked with.”