Double Dutch Drinks

Double Dutch offers a unique range of tonic waters and mixers that revolutionise the world of beverages.

With seven different products – Cucumber&Watermelon, Pomegrante&Basil, Cranberry Tonic, Indian Tonic, Skinny Tonic, Ginger Beer and Soda Water –, each bottle of Double Dutch is made entirely in the UK using flavour pairing techniques in order to create amazing drinks with no artificial flavouring, colouring or preservatives.

We only use natural ingredients, blending them with the highest quality spring water from the North of England to create crisp, fresh and innovative mixers for refined palettes.

Our drinks are also low in calories.

www.doubledutchdrinks.com