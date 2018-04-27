LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / Double Dutch Drinks

Double Dutch Drinks

Posted by: News in Products & Services April 27, 2018

Double Dutch DrinksTwin sisters Joyce and Raissa de Haas are the ambitious young female entrepreneurs who started Double Dutch Drinks. The twins were raised in the Netherlands and developed a keen interest in high quality spirits, which is no surprise as they are from the birthplace of gin after all!

They noticed that despite the spirits industry kept growing, the tonics and mixers on offer were not given much attention. This frustration grew into a passion to start their own business which they did, and soon received a Foodpreneur Award from Sir Richard Branson in 2015.

Double Dutch specialises in premium mixers and tonics, which are created using flavour-pairing techniques. The Double Dutch range includes a number of innovative products such as Cucumber & Watermelon, Pomegranate & Basil and a Cranberry Tonic to name a few. The de Haas twins have expanded the business substantially and their products can now be found in over 20 countries.

Readers enquiries – See us on Stand F9
or visit www.doubledutchdrinks.com

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

C.C.R. Systems Ltd

CCR Systems have been supplying, installing and maintaining Retail and Hospitality EPOS systems for over 34 years. We are an ISO-9001 registered company with ...