Double Dutch DrinksTwin sisters Joyce and Raissa de Haas are the ambitious young female entrepreneurs who started Double Dutch Drinks. The twins were raised in the Netherlands and developed a keen interest in high quality spirits, which is no surprise as they are from the birthplace of gin after all!

They noticed that despite the spirits industry kept growing, the tonics and mixers on offer were not given much attention. This frustration grew into a passion to start their own business which they did, and soon received a Foodpreneur Award from Sir Richard Branson in 2015.

Double Dutch specialises in premium mixers and tonics, which are created using flavour-pairing techniques. The Double Dutch range includes a number of innovative products such as Cucumber & Watermelon, Pomegranate & Basil and a Cranberry Tonic to name a few. The de Haas twins have expanded the business substantially and their products can now be found in over 20 countries.

