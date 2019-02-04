Doubletree By Hilton Swindon To Run Christmas In June Again

DoubleTree by Hilton Swindon – the acclaimed hotel ideally located in the Wiltshire countryside just three miles from Swindon – will once again give events bookers a taste of Christmas in the height of summer on Wednesday, 6 June 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00pm.

Ahead of the 2019 festive season, DoubleTree by Hilton Swindon is anticipating another jam-packed events calendar.

Just by attending the event, attendees will be in with a chance of winning a very special New Year’s Eve prize; an invitation for 10 guests to see the New Year in at DoubleTree by Hilton Swindon and five complimentary rooms (double occupancy), allowing the winners to party the night away before spending the night in the comfort of our hotel.

The special event will allow attendees to explore the expanse of the hotel and its grounds while surveying the Lydiard Suite decorated for Christmas. The Christmas Sampler will allow event professionals to get a real feel for the venue while enabling more efficient planning.

Canapés and drinks will be enjoyed from 5:00 pm – 8:00pm, the ideal time to pop in after work, so there is no excuse not to come along and experience what Christmas 2019 has to offer.

Santiago Monteiro, hotel manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Swindon, said: “We have already had a great deal of interest in our 2019 festive parties. Christmas in June is the perfect opportunity for those still in the process of deciding how best to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.”

It’ll be a fun filled event as guest can take part in our Activity Wrap challenge. Try you best at wrapping some of the strangest shaped presents, supplied by the hotel. Father Christmas will choose the best wrapped gift and participants will then open their presents at the end of the evening to see what they have won. Gifts include vouchers, a bottle of Champagne, special discounts, drink vouchers and much more!