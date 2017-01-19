Doubletree Rated As Best Four-Star Hotel In Bristol

The DoubleTree by Hilton, Bristol City Centre hotel has maintained its position as the best four-star venue in the city by one of the country’s leading rating bodies.

With an AA score of 79% means the popular venue leads the way in the four-star sector and caps off a successful year which has seen the Redcliffe Way-based hotel achieve its best ever occupancy levels.

The AA’s report stated that the hospitality and service provided a very good mix of a relaxed and friendly welcome with very helpful and efficient service throughout the stay. It also reported that the positive effort from the whole team contributed to an increase increased Merit score which was well deserved

John Dowling, general manager at the hotel said: “The team has worked tirelessly throughout the year and the latest rating is testament to all their hard work.

“Attention to detail has been key for us over the last 12 months as well as the investment in new facilities and this has paid off in terms of the response from customers and repeat business.

“It’s always easier to become the best than it is to maintain your position so it’s great to again be leading the way in the highly competitive four-star market here in Bristol but we certainly won’t be resting on our laurels.”

2016 included the opening of a major new, £650,000 conference and meeting centre plus five new, standard double bedrooms which took the total number of rooms at the venue to 206.

The hotel also posted healthy annual occupancy levels with average occupancy across 2016 above 80 per cent, accounting for over 63,000 rooms throughout the year.

John added: “As visitors to our great city look for quality accommodation the merit rating is a great way for them to work out where to go. Having the best merit score for any four-star hotel in Bristol now sets us up well for the year ahead.

“We will now look to build upon this success to make sure we keep attracting more people to do business and enjoy their leisure time in the capital of the West Country.”