DP Structures Ltd design and manufacture bespoke steel products for the commercial and retail sectors.

The company concentrates on three areas of expertise, namely, Structures/ Canopies, Kiosks / Pods and Sculptural features (DPStudio) , all of which are designed and manufactured at our workshop in Lancashire.

The modular bars at Royal Ascot racecourse were one such commission.

We were asked to produce a series of modular bar units that could be assembled and yet moved easily in sections. It had to be manufactured to provide a serviceable bar front that could be increased or reduced depending on the function requirements and be complimented by a modular “back of house” construction that provided a temporary are to store barrels and pumps.

The counter fronts had to be interchangeable for different occasions but for the requirement of Ascot they chose a natural Cedar timber which softened the steel bar when set up as a bar.

DP Structures can be produced to any design or requirements and these units can be utilised for marquee functions events, exhibitions or wherever the need for a quick temporary bar is required.

T 01282 697563

W www.dpstructures.co.uk