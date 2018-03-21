Drinkaware ‘Game Changer’ Reaches Thousands Of Derby County Fans

Alcohol education charity Drinkaware’s new ‘Game Changer’ competition asked Derby County fans to vote on their favourite moment of sporting glory from the club’s history – while also encouraging them to review their drinking habits.

Launched at the match against Brentford, footage of the ‘game changing’ moments was screened around the stadium, on Rams TV and at a Drinkaware gazebo outside Pride Park Stadium, and shared with fans on social media before and after the match.

After more than 400 votes were cast by fans, the top ‘Game Changer’ moment was confirmed as Paulo Wanchope’s stunning goal against Manchester United in 1997. All Derby County FC fans who voted went into a prize draw, for the chance to win a VIP trip to the Derby County training ground. All fans who completed the Drinkaware DrinkCompare calculator – an easy way to assess their current drinking habits – went into a separate draw, with the winner receiving a 2017/18 season signed Derby County FC shirt.

The activity was part of the charity’s 2017/18 season partnership with the club and is linked to Drinkaware’s Have A Little Less, Feel A Lot Better campaign which targets midlife men aged 45-65 – a close demographic match to the football fans filling the Pride Park Stadium. It encourages men in this age group to reduce their routine drinking, by showing them how small reductions in their alcohol intake can make a big difference to their health.

Rommel Moseley, Director of Business Development & Partnerships at Drinkaware, said, “Game Changer was a new way for us to engage with a key audience about their drinking habits and we’re delighted with the response. Cutting back just one or two drinks every time, and having more drink-free days, could be a real ‘game changer’ in helping them to reduce their risk of developing alcohol-related health problems.”

Ian Birtley, Partnership Sales Manager at Derby County FC said, “The Game Changer competition appealed to Derby County supporters’ passion for their team and sparked some lively debate between fans. We were delighted to work with Drinkaware on this, as part of our ongoing partnership with them. The responsible drinking message is an important one and we’re happy to support Drinkaware in getting it across to Derby County fans.”

The Have A Little Less, Feel A Lot Better message is prominently displayed every matchday on hoardings and screens around Pride Park and will have been seen by some 13 million people by the end of the 2017/18 season.

As part of the partnership, Drinkaware is also working closely with the highly regarded Derby County Community Trust, including overseeing the sponsorship of a number of their community projects including their popular Walking Football and Active Choices programmes.