Drinkaware: Helping Young People In Shoreditch Stay Safe On A Night Out

Alcohol education charity Drinkaware, in partnership with Shoreditch Pubwatch, is today (Friday) launching a unique scheme aimed at keeping young people safe whilst on a night out.

In a London first, Shoreditch venues, The Village Underground and Cargo are introducing especially trained staff, trained by Drinkaware, known as Drinkaware Crew.

Drinkaware Crew will interact with clubbers and support young people who might be vulnerable as a result of drinking too much. Staff will be easily recognisable and present throughout the night.

There are Drinkaware Crews operating in 13 cities across the UK.

Customers report that the presence of Drinkaware Crew contributes to a positive night out whilst venue managers say that employing Drinkaware Crew has a positive effect on the safety and wellbeing of their customers, and enables other staff, including security and bar staff, to focus on their jobs.

Employees from London venues Roadtrip, Zigfrid von Underbelly and Trapeze have also completed Drinkaware’s Alcohol Vulnerability Awareness e-learning course.

This course, based on the successful work of Drinkaware Crew, is designed to give bar staff in smaller venues the skills and knowledge to identify alcohol-related vulnerability and to support venue customers who are at risk from harm. The e-learning complements Drinkaware Crew in larger venues, and can add to venue wide approaches to dealing with alcohol risk and vulnerability.

Elaine Hindal, Drinkaware Chief Executive, said:

“Drinkaware is committed to finding new and innovative ways to reduce the harms caused by alcohol and to help keep people safe on a night out, and we are delighted that the Village Underground and Cargo are bringing the Drinkaware Crew to Shoreditch.

“Building on its success in other parts of the UK, Drinkaware Crew in Shoreditch will carry out a vital role in supporting vulnerable people whilst minimising the associated costs that drunken behaviour can have on the local night-time economy.

“Drinkaware’s innovative e-learning course, to help venue employees understand the wider risks associated with excessive drinking, is part of a wider programme of Drinkaware initiatives and projects that that aim to help reduce the harmful effects of drunkenness on the night time economy, to the benefit of both industry and consumers.

“London’s night time business contributes significantly to the Capital’s economy and Drinkaware is delighted to be working with our Shoreditch partners to help their