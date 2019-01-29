Dualit Launches CaféPro Capsule Machine

The ideal solution for small cafés, boutique hotels, pubs, workplace canteens, spas, salons and outlets that would like to offer a professional coffee service without extensive coffee-shop style equipment, the new Dualit CaféPro Capsule Machine prepares a variety of beverages conveniently, quickly and mess free. With a double brewhead and 20 bar pressure, the machine can extract two espressos or lungos at the same time in seconds, whilst milk can be texturised simultaneously with the professional boiler operated steam function and individually controlled steam wand. Offering users choice and convenience, the Dualit CaféPro is compatible with Dualit’s range of NX® Coffee capsules and Fine Tea capsules as well as Nespresso®* coffee capsules. Thanks to a dedicated hot water outlet, teapots, mugs and takeaway cups can also be filled.

Other features include a digital display and touch button operation, a large 2.7L water tank, thermobloc heating elements for each brewhead, descale programme, two capsule baskets that hold 30 capsules each and two, 2L removable drip trays with drain valves. The freestanding unit can also be moved if required to free up worksurface space.

Price: £1,500 + VAT. Stockists: Available from February 2019 at www.dualit.com or call 01293 652500

*Nespresso® trademark is owned by Société des Produits Nestlé S.A