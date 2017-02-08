Dutton Cuisine’s Star Employee Nominated For Prestigious Award

Following the unprecedented success of his new Windermere based bar and restaurant, ‘The Pig’, and two out of three establishments enjoying their ‘best season ever’, local entrepreneur, Ian Dutton has further reason to celebrate! The renowned Cumbrian business’s operations manager, Tish Jones, has reached the final of the Cumbria Family Business Awards in the ‘Employee of the Year’ category.

The awards – in this, their first year – were launched at the end of 2016 and will celebrate Cumbrian family businesses of all sizes and sectors, with more than 100 applications received for judging and a glittering ceremony taking place on 10th March at Kendal’s Castle Green Hotel. Tish, who has worked alongside Ian Dutton for more than five years oversees operations at Ian’s three busy Lakeland venues, the Pig in Windermere, the Village Inn in Bowness and the Miller Howe Café in Grasmere and has become an indispensable part of the growing business. She has also received countless positive reviews from customers lauding her efficiency, happy disposition and in-depth knowledge of local gin!

“Tish has become a central part of the team at Dutton Cuisine and is a tremendous asset to the business. Popular with staff and customers alike, Tish is a font of knowledge as to our offerings and guiding customer choices and always has a smile for everyone,” says Ian. “Extremely committed, Tish even comes in on her days off! Every business should have a Tish and I can’t recommend her highly enough for ‘Employee of the Year’. We are keeping our fingers crossed!”

“I am extremely flattered to have been nominated for Employee of the Year, and am sure that competition will be stiff,” adds Tish. “I love working with Ian and the team. Ian is a great leader and employer who has invested time in my professional development. I also love working with the public, even the grumpy customers, whom I can always raise a smile from!”