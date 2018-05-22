Eastbourne’s Top Waiters Prove Their Skills At National Waiter’s Day

Eastbourne’s finest hospitality staff have been showing off their speed and skill at the annual National Waiter’s Day Race on the Lawns, organised by The Grand Hotel.

Taking place on Tuesday 16 May on the seafront Western Lawns, teams from four of the town’s top hotels took part in the race, raising money for The Springboard Charity.

The National Waiter’s Day initiative is organised by Springboard to celebrate and change perceptions of front of house roles and highlight the hard work and dedication of waiting staff across the country.

The Grand Hotel, which in 2016 was named one of the 30 Top Places to Work in Hospitality in the UK, organised the Eastbourne event for the second year running, entering a team of their top restaurant and bar staff to compete against fellow Eastbourne hotels The Lansdowne, The Langham and The View.

The Lansdowne was the clear winner in a race which tested the teams’ speed, agility and balance as they completed the relay-style race while carrying trays of Champagne flutes filled with water. A special guest appearance was made by owner of the Langham Hotel and multiple marathon winner Neil Kirby, who has proposed entering a general managers team for next year’s event.

Organiser of the National Waiter’s Day Race on the Lawns Sarah Hoyle, personnel & development manager at The Grand, said: “The Race on the Lawns proved very popular when we launched the event last year, and we were delighted to see the hotel teams turning out once again to celebrate the skills of their front of house staff. Promoting hospitality careers in Eastbourne is of the utmost importance to The Grand and this event provides a fantastic, fun opportunity to do so.

“Although The Grand’s team were beaten by The Lansdowne for the second year running, we’ll be coming back stronger next year and hope to compete against teams from even more of the town’s top hospitality businesses. In particular, we would love some of Eastbourne’s restaurants to get involved – all are welcome.”