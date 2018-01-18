eCatering Excited Over Induction Fryers for 2018

eCatering, one of the UK’s Leading and Lowest Price Online Catering Equipment Suppliers is eagerly awaiting their induction fryers in 2018. The company, which already boast a wide range of products, is providing its’ customers with even more choice in 2018.

Whether you’re frying fish, chicken, doughnuts, chips or anything else, a Commercial Fryer is a must for any business. Whilst eCatering provide a wide range of their own brand and branded countertop and floor standing fryers, their new Induction fryers, due to arrive in January, are getting the growing supplier excited.

eCatering’s Marketing Manager, Mike Morris, said “We are looking at all areas of our business preparing for rapid growth in 2018 and the induction fryers are a small part of this but we are excited to be welcoming these amazing efficient and cost reducing machines in 2018. Providing our customers with even more choice and lowering costs is something we want to expand on for the future.”

Along with an already expanded range, these cost effective options are just another step towards eCatering’s expansion goals.

To find out more and see their incredible product ranges and savings, visit their website at www.ecatering.co.uk