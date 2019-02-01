eCatering, What’s New for 2019

eCatering, one of the UK’s Leading and Lowest Price Online Catering Equipment Suppliers has been readying itself for 2019 and wants to let you know what’s new for this year for the growing online distributor.

For 2019, eCatering are expanding many of their ranges to ensure that customers have a wider choice and more options when deciding on what suits their business best. A prime example is their range of convection ovens which has expanded by over 50% in the last 3 months ensuring there is a good selection for every type of business and catering requirement from their entry level 42ltr at a mind-boggingly low price of just £279 up to the new digital steam premium models at £899.

They have also expanded the speed-cook oven ranges for those who have a high-demand need for these versatile and top of the range ovens.

New lines have also been added such as Blenders, Potato Baking Ovens, Coldrooms, Thermal Circulators, Knife Sterilizers, Knife Sharpeners, Ice Cream Displays and Cake displays to name just a few.

Marketing Manager Mike Morris said “2019 is set to be a fantastic year for the industry with more innovative and low-cost equipment being brought in for customers. The options are just getting more varied and we’ve expanded our ranges to ensure we deliver on our promise to provide customers with more choice in 2019.”.

To find out more and see their incredible product ranges and savings, visit their website at www.ecatering.co.uk