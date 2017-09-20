Eclectic’s Second New SMASH Venue Combining Beer, Pizza And Ping-Pong Opens This Month In Wimbledon

Eclectic Bars Ltd., a subsidiary of The Brighton Pier Group PLC, is set to launch its second high-concept, experiential venue under the Smash brand in Wimbledon, south-west London, on September 30.

Formerly Eclectic’s Po Na Na nightclub on The Broadway, Smash will feature over 60 craft beers and ciders, a selection of handmade Italian pizzas and four Olympic-standard ping-pong tables.

The venue will be open seven days a week, from 12 midday until late, and ping-pong tables are available for both pre-book and walk-in. The décor will be contemporary, offering a laid back vibe with exposed brickwork and industrial style light fittings, and the atmosphere relaxed and fun.

The venue was designed by CT Creative. Main contractors are ACT Construction Services, the kitchen was designed and installed by Brodale Catering Equipment, with light and sound by Diamond AV. The design has a retro-music, neon, dark, edgy element, promoting a non-commercial vibe.

“Ping-pong provides a fun and unique way to switch off and unwind” says Eclectic’s managing director, Lee Nicolson, “whether you’re with friends, family or colleagues. It can be as laid-back or lively as you make it.”

Music will be a mix of retro, indie and non-commercial. Live sports events such as the Superbowl will be shown.

“Our first Smash, in Reading, is proving a huge success which has given us the confidence to further develop this radically different take on an immersive product”, says Lee Nicolson.

“Table tennis is a social sporting activity and we’re taking it back to its roots by bringing it into the entertainment arena. We’ve added great food and drink and a cool, exciting environment to the mix to make Smash a unique experiential experience.”