Edinburgh Hotel Chef Has Recipe for Success

AN UP AND COMING Edinburgh Chef has been awarded, “Hotel Chef of the Year 2017” at the Scottish Hotel Awards.

Alan Dickson, Head Chef at No 10 Restaurant within Ten Hill Place Hotel has flambéed the rest of the competition to bring the coveted title to the charitable hotel in the heart of the capital’s Old Town.

Judged on more than one occasion by secret diners, Alan was shortlisted for the regional round and quickly advanced to the national competition – where he was up against a number of talented chefs from some of Scotland’s most renowned hotels.

Alan, 28 from Portobello, said: “It was enough of an achievement to have won the regional award for Edinburgh and The Lothian’s – but to win for the whole of Scotland is absolutely phenomenal – particularly given the level of competition on the shortlist.

“I’m delighted that the team’s hard work has been recognised alongside some of the best hotel chefs in the country, if not the world.”

Alan, who began working in hotels as a waiter, aged 15, found himself drawn to the kitchen by the adrenaline and excitement of a busy restaurant service.

Alan joined Ten Hill Place 3 years ago and now heads a 14 strong team across the hotel and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh campus incorporating meeting & events spaces, best known for its magnificent Playfair Building, dating back to 1832.

Alan prides himself on sourcing local produce and places huge importance on seasonality, something No10 Restaurant’s modern British menu reflects throughout the year.

Looking to the future and the ambitions of the hotel and restaurant, Alan hopes to gain a second AA rosette this year. Then in line with the expansion next year, which will produce a brand new kitchen and restaurant, the team hopes to target a third rosette.

Edinburgh born and bred, Alan takes inspiration from those around him and in particular his favourite city restaurateur, renowned Michelin chef, Martin Wishart. Alan added: “Martin is flying the flag for all Edinburgh chefs. His food is always innovative; to have held a Michelin star for so long is a reflection of his attitude and his style.”

Ten Hill Place Hotel is managed by RCSEd Commercial Enterprises, which is tasked with making the most of the institution’s impressive buildings, with all the profits being invested back into the College, which delivers life-changing surgical skills to every corner of the world.

Launched in 2006, the Commercial Enterprises team promotes, sells and manages conferences, corporate events, weddings and other events across the College’s buildings. It has also helped establish the College as a Festival-Fringe venue and last August hosted seven theatres frequented by 75,000 customers, while also delivering significant food and beverage sales.