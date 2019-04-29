Edinburgh Hotel Receives Multi Million Pound Makeover

One of Edinburgh’s best-loved boutique hotels, The Bonham Hotel, has been refurbished from head-to-toe, courtesy of a multi-million pound investment.

Following the refurbishment of all 49 bedrooms last year, the public areas of the hotel have also had a makeover with a new bar and the launch of a brand new restaurant – No. 35 at The Bonham.

As well as the lobby and library, the snug – which is perfect for private dining and small events – has been fully refurbished to showcase many of its original features including wood panelling and stained glass windows as well as a stunning hand-painted ceiling.

“Old buildings tell us where we came from – both architecturally and socially,” said Bonham owner Richard H. Driehaus. “Preserving their beauty enhances our lives, our environments and respects our heritage. So it is with The Bonham.”

The interiors, by leading designer Nigel Howard Creative, reference both the architectural heritage of the hotel and the soft highland hues that are typical of Scotland’s landscapes. The colour palette is complemented with a rich choice of materials – including oak, brass, leather and velvet – to create some of the finest accommodations Edinburgh has to offer.

Douglas Campbell, general manager at The Bonham Hotel, said: “This multimillion pound refurbishment has seen our already stunning hotel transformed into a truly sophisticated property combining modern styling with our original Georgian architecture.

“Guests staying in the newly refurbished rooms are already giving us great feedback and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors from near and far to experience a taste of elegance here in the West End of Edinburgh.”