EHL Ingredients Launches New Foodservice Division – Lähde

EHL Ingredients has announced the launch of its new UK foodservice division, Lähde, and unveiled the eye-catching new brand identity for the range, as well as a new company website.

Featured on the new website, Lähde is a new range of premium, organic and conventional ingredients and blends for foodservice providers, chefs and caterers. EHL’s range of products is available in various pack sizes and weights in Lähde branded and own label re-sealable tubs, pillow packs, and jars for the foodservice sector.

As well as individual herbs and spices, Lähde will feature EHL’s full range of blends and seasonings and the team can develop bespoke blends on request. Vegan, vegetarian, organic, and gluten-free ingredients and blends are also available.

Lähde will be headed up by a new, dedicated foodservice team. The products are perfect for chefs at independent and group operators to add to recipes and formulations for international dishes and accompaniments, sweet and savoury baked products, meat marinades, soups and sauces, meat, fish and vegetable meals, as well as curries, stews and tagines.

The new brand features an eye-catching Scandinavian-style logo, in keeping with the name, which means ‘source’ in Finnish, and colours and graphics will change depending on the ingredient or blend.

The Stockport-based food ingredient supplier has launched a new website, designed to provide a more user-friendly experience with enhanced navigation and functionality. Featuring a brand refresh, the new site will enable customers to view EHL’s product range on desktop or mobile device, access the latest news, product updates, regulatory accreditations, and essential company information.

Tasneem Backhouse, joint managing director at EHL Ingredients, says: “We’ve been working closely with the foodservice sector to offer our food ingredients and blends so it made sense for us to develop a dedicated, recognisable brand.

“We wanted to make our products as versatile as possible for chefs to incorporate quality, fully traceable ingredients into their international dishes and recipes. This is increasingly important to the end consumer and can support sales growth for the foodservice businesses working with us.

“With growing demand for authentic global foods, world flavours and tasty dishes on menus, chefs would be wise to invest in a core range of quality herbs and spices, as well as our ingredient blends and seasonings. Lähde gives chefs the option to do just that and we’re looking forward to working with foodservice providers in the sector.”

“We will be supplying our full range of herbs, spices, nuts, seeds, pulses and grains, oils and vinegars, as well as our spice blends, in organic and conventional formats, to allow chefs to develop innovative international dishes for menus. Adding spices and blends brings colour, flavour, texture and taste to dishes, accompaniments and snacks, so it’s essential for the sector to offer quality, authentic foods for today’s well-travelled and culturally diverse consumers.”

From now until the end of the year, EHL plans to take the Lähde division to approximately 20 percent of the overall business turnover.

EHL’s products are available to foodservice providers, wholesalers and cash and carries, caterers and chefs.

Contact the Lähde team at EHL Ingredients to discuss your requirements, or visit the new website at: www.ehl-ingredients.co.uk.