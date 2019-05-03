Ei Group Bolsters Sustainability Efforts With Electric Vehicle Charging Scheme

Pubco mEi Group is making further progress with its sustainability agenda by installing electric vehicle charge points at its Pub Support Centre in Solihull and across its Ei Managed Operations business.

The move comes as the Group continues to reduce the carbon footprint of the wider business and in response to the increasing number of electric vehicles on the UK’s roads, as consumers become more environmentally conscious.

Phase one of the scheme will see five free-to-use double chargers installed at its Pub Support Centre, enabling colleagues and visitors to charge their electric vehicles.

Phase two will see the installation of charging points in car parks at selected sites across the Ei Managed Operations business, providing easily accessible, reliable, rapid charging to pub customers. The scheme, in partnership with specialist provider ChargePoint Services, will then be rolled out to further pubs in the division.

Paul Harbottle, Group Commercial Director at Ei Group, said: “As a business, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and running a more eco-friendly and sustainable operation. We have a growing number of plug-in hybrid electric cars as part of our company car fleet, so this investment in installing the charge points makes sound business sense.

“Electric cars are the future, so as a forward-thinking company, rolling out the installation of charge points across our managed estate gives customers another reason to visit our pubs and lets them charge up while enjoying a great experience with us. As the scheme progresses, we will also look to support publicans interested in this technology within our Ei Publican Partnerships business through fully leveraging our buying power, as we do for them across many other areas.”

Alex Bamberg, Managing Director, ChargePoint Services, added: “We are very pleased to be supporting Ei Group in its efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of their business by connecting them to the GeniePoint Network. Our flexible approach enables us to provide both transient charging for a quick stop and top up charge, as well as destination charging to drivers looking for a longer dwell time whilst enjoying one of Ei Group’s many great food & drink experiences.”