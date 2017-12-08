EI Group To Give Out 45,000 Free Ei In 45,000 Pint January “Giveaway” January

Ei Publican Partnerships, the leased and tenanted pub business and part of Ei Group, is partnering with a range of brewers to help its publicans increase sales and footfall by offering 45,000 free pints during January.

Recent research found that 18.2 million rated their local pub as a ‘great place to socialise and meet people’. The initiative, which takes place during an historically challenging month for the pub sector, coincides with the popular ‘Try January’ campaign which rewards existing and new customers as well as offering an incentive to try a new pub or experience with friends.

During the nationwide promotion, customers will be able to track the pubs taking part in the offer and redeem their free drink via a web-based app. The offer, in partnership with leading brewers Molson Coors, Heineken and Meantime Brewery, as well as Diageo, will be available at over 1,500 pubs across the Ei Publican Partnerships estate, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting publicans with bespoke offers and initiatives that help to grow their businesses The first 45,000 consumers will have access to an e-voucher to claim their free pint,

Brewers Molson Coors, Heineken and Meantime Brewery, as well as Diageo, are partnering the initiative.

Steve de Polo, retail concept director at Ei Group, said: “January is generally the quietest time of the year for pubs – we want to motivate consumers to get out the house and battle the winter blues with their friends and family, by heading down the pub for a beer on us.

“We are determined to work in a collaborative partnership with our publicans and key suppliers, by utilising our assets to help them increase sales.

“We know from our previous campaigns that we can attract a captive audience by reaching out to consumers directly via the app and other digital and affiliate channels.”