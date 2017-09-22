Eight Finalists for Best Loo Announced in 2017 Blue Badge Style BLADES

Finalists for the fourth Blue Badge Style Awards, the BLADES, are out! At the ceremony to announce the winners on 4th October, Blue Badge Style will showcase DRINK; an elegant glass holder for people who have their hands full.

The Blue Badge Style Awards celebrate the effort that stylish places make to attract guests with disabilities. In 2016 the most coveted award was for Best Loo; won by German Gymnasium. They’re back in the frame for 2017 along with seven other finalists, including one in Spain: Zetter Townhouse, Brook Green Pavillion, Rupert Brooke, Rick Stein (Barnes), Danni Garcia (Marbella), Ryebeck Hotel & Bad Egg.

Fiona Jarvis, Founder of Blue Badge Style “We want everyone to be effortlessly independent. So our Awards recognise stylish places that make an effort for people with disabilities. DRINK means that when they get there, they can circulate independently. Without spilling a drop!”.

To see DRINK in action & find out who wins, come along to the Awards ceremony on 4th October at Lutyens. People with disabilities go free and tickets for the ceremony are available at EventBrite for a nominal fee. The Blue Badge Style Awards are supported by Bespoke Access Awards and Hewi.

Pre-register your interest in DRINK at addition@bluebadgestyle.com

The Blue Badge Style BLADES Finalists are:

BEST LOO

Bad Egg Restaurant, London

Brook Green Pavilion, London

Danni Garcia, Puerta Banus, Spain

German Gymnasium, London

Rick Stein, Barnes, London

Rupert Brooke, Cambridge

Ryebeck Hotel, Lake District

Zetter TownHouse, London

BEST BAR – BUDGET

Bastard Café, Copenhagen

Caminos Kings Cross, London

Pergola, Paddington Central, London

Phonox, Brixton, London

Rupert Brooke, Cambridge

BEST BAR – UPMARKET

Dandelyan at The Mondrian, South Bank, London

Ginger’s, Purnell, Birmingham

Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh

Secret Garden, South Place, London

Zetter Townhouse, Clerkenwell, London

BEST RESTAURANT – BUDGET

Albion at the Boundary, Spitalfields, London

Ben Tunniclffe, Cornwall

Bryn Williams Porth Eirias, Wales

Piccolo Mondo, Cambridge

Star Inn, Whitby

The Lion Inn, Thurne, Norfolk

BEST RESTAURANT – UPMARKET

Aiden Byrne, Manchester

Bellanger, Islington, London

M, Victoria St, London

Rick Stein, Barnes, London

Sportsman, Whistable

Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye

BEST BOUTIQUE HOTEL/RESORT

Dorsett Hotel, London

Gwel an Mor, Port Reath, Cornwall

Tamburlaine, Cambridge

The Dairy Cottage, the Dales,

Zetter, Marylebone, London

BEST UPMARKET HOTEL

Beaumont Hotel, Mayfair, London

Coworth Park, Ascot

G&V, Edinburgh

South Place Hotel, London

The Mondrian, South Bank, London