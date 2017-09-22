Eight Finalists for Best Loo Announced in 2017 Blue Badge Style BLADES

Finalists for the fourth Blue Badge Style Awards, the BLADES, are out! At the ceremony to announce the winners on 4th October, Blue Badge Style will showcase DRINK; an elegant glass holder for people who have their hands full.
The Blue Badge Style Awards celebrate the effort that stylish places make to attract guests with disabilities. In 2016 the most coveted award was for Best Loo; won by German Gymnasium. They’re back in the frame for 2017 along with seven other finalists, including one in Spain: Zetter Townhouse, Brook Green Pavillion, Rupert Brooke, Rick Stein (Barnes), Danni Garcia (Marbella), Ryebeck Hotel & Bad Egg.
Fiona Jarvis, Founder of Blue Badge Style “We want everyone to be effortlessly independent. So our Awards recognise stylish places that make an effort for people with disabilities. DRINK means that when they get there, they can circulate independently. Without spilling a drop!”.
To see DRINK in action & find out who wins, come along to the Awards ceremony on 4th October at Lutyens. People with disabilities go free and tickets for the ceremony are available at EventBrite for a nominal fee. The Blue Badge Style Awards are supported by Bespoke Access Awards and Hewi.
Pre-register your interest in DRINK at addition@bluebadgestyle.com
The Blue Badge Style BLADES Finalists are:
BEST LOO
Bad Egg Restaurant, London
Brook Green Pavilion, London
Danni Garcia, Puerta Banus, Spain
German Gymnasium, London
Rick Stein, Barnes, London
Rupert Brooke, Cambridge
Ryebeck Hotel, Lake District
Zetter TownHouse, London
BEST BAR – BUDGET
Bastard Café, Copenhagen
Caminos Kings Cross, London
Pergola, Paddington Central, London
Phonox, Brixton, London
Rupert Brooke, Cambridge
BEST BAR – UPMARKET
Dandelyan at The Mondrian, South Bank, London
Ginger’s, Purnell, Birmingham
Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh
Secret Garden, South Place, London
Zetter Townhouse, Clerkenwell, London
BEST RESTAURANT – BUDGET
Albion at the Boundary, Spitalfields, London
Ben Tunniclffe, Cornwall
Bryn Williams Porth Eirias, Wales
Piccolo Mondo, Cambridge
Star Inn, Whitby
The Lion Inn, Thurne, Norfolk
BEST RESTAURANT – UPMARKET
Aiden Byrne, Manchester
Bellanger, Islington, London
M, Victoria St, London
Rick Stein, Barnes, London
Sportsman, Whistable
Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye
BEST BOUTIQUE HOTEL/RESORT
Dorsett Hotel, London
Gwel an Mor, Port Reath, Cornwall
Tamburlaine, Cambridge
The Dairy Cottage, the Dales,
Zetter, Marylebone, London
BEST UPMARKET HOTEL
Beaumont Hotel, Mayfair, London
Coworth Park, Ascot
G&V, Edinburgh
South Place Hotel, London
The Mondrian, South Bank, London