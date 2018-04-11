Electoral Commission Targets Pub Goers With Beer Mat Voter Registration Campaign

Nearly one million beer mats have been distributed by the Electoral Commission to pubs and bars across England encouraging people to register to vote before the deadline in just one week.

The Commission’s new “Got 5?” campaign is encouraging anyone who isn’t registered to go online at gov.uk/register-to-vote whilst they wait in the pub for their mates and register before the deadline at midnight on 17 April.

With a third of voters under the age of 34 not registered, the beer mats at more than 900 venues in areas with local elections, urge people to register ahead of local elections on 3 May 2018.

Emma Hartley, Head of Campaigns at the Electoral Commission, said: “In May 151 local authorities in England, including all London boroughs, are holding elections so it’s vital people register before the deadline next week.

“We’re keen to see people using the time that may otherwise be wasted, like waiting for friends at the pub, to go online and complete a form in five minutes. It’s quick, simple and really important.”

This is the first time the Commission has advertised on beer mats.

People can find out if they have elections in their area on the Commission’s Your Vote Matters website. Local government elections select councillors, who are responsible for making decisions on running services in your local area.

To vote in local council elections a person must be registered to vote, 18 years or over on polling day and also be one of the following:

a British citizen, a qualifying Commonwealth citizen, or a citizen of the European Union

resident in the UK

not be subject to any legal incapacity to vote

If you were registered to vote in last year’s general election and your details have not changed, you will still be registered to vote.

More information on voting in the local elections can be found on the Commission’s Your Vote Matters website.