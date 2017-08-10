Electric Car Charging Points: The Hotel Industry’s Response To The Government’s 2040 Pledge?

In response to the Government’s plans to ban the sale of all diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040 purchasing company Beacon is encouraging operators to consider installing electric car charging points, to capitalise on the opportunities this change will present. According to Beacon’s supplier, CEF, sales of electric vehicles rose by 95% from 2013 to 2016. The planned bans on diesel and petrol vehicles come with rising fears that levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health.

Teri Humphries, Purchasing Manager at Beacon, commented:

“The proposed ban of all diesel and petrol vehicles in 2040 follows similar moves by France and efforts from several other European cities. Of course, this could indicate a move towards electric cars in the near future, which is something hotels should start preparing for now. We’ve worked with CEF for some time, supporting hotels that want to install electric car charging points at their property. Not only does this installation showcase the business’ green credentials, but it will also provide return in the mid to long-term as more and more hotel guests make the move to electric.”

“What’s more, regardless of the announcement from the Government, this type of addition to the hotel would be effective in offering a point of difference and appealing to a new, environmentally conscious generation of guests. We’ve seen examples amongst our customers where electric car charging points have been used to increase footfall during lunch trade, as well as improving revenue with upsell opportunities.”